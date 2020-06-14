‘R3.4bn needed to respond to Covid-19 by Cape health and transport department'

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Health has spent R251.2 million on Covid-19-related expenditure in the current financial year by May 26, and made additional commitments of R542.4m, said department head Keith Cloete. Cloete, who was on Wednesday briefing the Legislature’s ad hoc committee on the coronavirus about the province’s health indicators and preparedness for the pandemic, said: “The Health Department exceeded their planned expenditure by R336m in April 2020 alone. “It is currently projected that a net R3.416 billion is required in the current financial year to respond to Covid-19 by the Department of Health (R2 774bn) and Transport and Public Works (R642m) alone. “The Western Cape is on the steep slope of the Covid-19 infection curve and is witnessing an exponential increase in admissions and deaths. “The next few weeks to months are going to be tough. We have got to be mindful of focusing on the interventions that are impactful and the opportunity costs of less value-adding activity.

“We also have to re-calibrate to address non-Covid services.

“Health-care workers working at the front line are increasingly anxious and fearful and need to be supported,” he added.

Speaking about the department’s approach to contact tracing, Cloete outlined scenarios to the committee and what steps it had planned.

“With the ‘no cases’ transmission scenario, active case finding is required. This means vigilance for any case that enters the province or district, and the focus is on messaging to people returning to the country or entering the area, alerting them to symptoms and encouraging those with symptoms to test,” he said.

Mireille Wenger, chairperson of the committee, said: “This is arguably one of the worst health crises that the Western Cape, and indeed South Africa, has ever faced.

“The Health Department is at the forefront of the crisis and a direct responder. Much rests on the medical fraternity, including our hopes and our fears.”

