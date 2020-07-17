R3.5m boost for Neighbourhood Watch groups in Cape Town
City mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “Many neighbourhood watches are well organised and disciplined and bolster existing policing efforts. They are also a source of intelligence and information, which is related to enforcement agencies. These organisations also contribute to a sense of ownership and pride in the community.”
The Neighbourhood Watch Support Programme provides guidance on how NHWs can obtain accreditation and access to training and equipment.
Members' equipment includes two-way radios, torches, reflective jackets, bicycles, spotlights, dash cams, first aid kits and fire extinguishers, among other items.
Silvertown NHW chairperson Latief Clarke said: “It is great news to hear of this funding. Each NHW has different challenges, but the common thing we share is crime prevention. Members give up their time and the sacrifices they make are enormous.”
Clarke said high-visibility protective bibs and jackets were costly and would without doubt be the most important equipment needed by NHW members.
“We use our own vehicles and pay for fuel, so hopefully with a monthly stipend we can pay for fuel with the City grant," he said.
"Silvertown NHW has been very fortunate in building relationships with the City, Department of Correctional Services, local police, CPF and the local ward councillor.
"This goes a long way in creating avenues and partnerships in the fight against crime,” Clarke said.@Sukainaish
Cape Argus