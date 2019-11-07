The R380million social housing project in Goodwood was supposed to get off the ground immediately after the sod turning, but instead the piece of land has been turned into an illegal dumping site with vagrants occupying the land.
Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements Nathan Adriaanse confirmed that construction has been delayed “due to various technical challenges on site”.
“The department is aware of this challenge. This is being addressed by the Social Housing Regulator Authority (SHRA) and the relevant social housing institution. The province, together with SHRA, the City of Cape Town as partners regularly meet with the specific social housing institution to support and assist it to resolve the challenges,” he said. Adriaanse referred questions about the appointment of a contractor to SHRA.
DCI Community Housing Services, the developer, said the contractors that applied to construct the houses were not of proper standing. According to DCI, they have received applications for contractors but they were turned down because they had not been able to prove they were financially stable.