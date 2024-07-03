R4 million from the Mayoral Fund towards Muizenberg Safe Space

Cape Town - A proposed lease for a new Safe Space shelter in Muizenberg is being assessed, with a public participation process expected to follow. As homelessness continues to grow across the metro, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Tuesday announced the City’s approval of funding for a shelter to serve the broader Muizenberg area.

The Mayoral Fund will donate R4 million towards the project, with a private donor undertaking to match the amount. Hill-Lewis said the start-up funds will enable the operation of the site for an initial three years by U-Turn Homeless Ministries, a not-for-profit organisation that runs similar programmes in the city. “Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health and well-being. No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance,” said Hill-Lewis.

“We are pleased to donate R4m from the Mayoral Fund towards a Muizenberg Safe Space, which will be the sixth dignified transitional shelter facility opened by the City. “Over R220m in the next three years will go to expanding and operating our Safe Spaces shelters around the City. “The imminent opening of our new 300-bed Safe Space in Green Point will increase the total beds to 1 070 across our five facilities in the CBD, Bellville and Durbanville areas,” he said.

Chairperson of the Muizenberg Improvement District board, Simon Roberts, said they supported the concept and the real difference would be made when it came to the selection of the location and quality of service delivered. Chief executive at U-Turn Homeless Ministries, Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, said the organisation would be overseeing the construction and operations, including therapeutic treatment. “We are very pleased with the Muizenberg Safe Space development and have been motivating for this initiative with the city for several years.

“Over 90% of people who complete this journey with U-turn remain housed, employed and sober. It will also benefit the housed residents of Muizenberg by immediately reducing the number of people sleeping rough as well as engaging in activities associated with homelessness. “More importantly, it will steadily increase the rate at which people are able to leave the streets permanently,” said Knighton Fitt. Muizenberg activist Chad Cupido said people still have a right to freedom and should choose if they want to live in a shelter or not.

“A lot of the homeless people don’t actually want to be in a dwelling, their choice is to live in the street or on the mountain. “However, there are some that would appreciate a safe, warm place to sleep. I am scared that the City is going to force people,” said Cupido. The City said it helps around 3 500 people annually with shelter placement or referrals to an array of social services.