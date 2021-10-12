R5000 reward offered for man wanted in Jacqueline Mpontsana’s murder case

Cape Town - The Department of Community Safety has offered a R5 000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Lwazi Sibindana. It is believed that Sibindana could assist the police with their investigation into the death of Jacqueline Mpontsana, who was set alight in a domestic violence dispute on September 19, 2021.

Mpontsana, 40, was initially rushed to hospital, and family, friends and colleagues had hoped that she would recover from her severe injuries. Her distraught uncle, Mncedisi Mpontsana, said the family was having difficulty coming to terms with the horrific manner in which she had died. Mncedisi said that Jacquelene Mpontsana, who was a breadwinner in the family, had a 13-year-old child. “Our department is still reeling from the loss of our dear colleague, Jacque Mpontsana. I would like to appeal to our community members to please come forward if you have any information,” said Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.