The City’s director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman, said: “The City had an initial meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority in 2019. The application process comprises five phases. We’re still in the second step and so it’s likely to be some time still before an adjudication is made on the application.”
The second phase means that the City will be invited to attend a formal application meeting with the relevant personnel at Sacaa.
In August last year, the City announced it had trained six drone pilots and purchased a number of drones to help combat crime and inspect bridges. They had reportedly spent more than R500000 on drones.
Bosman said the drones were acquired via tender and request for quotation. They have been procured in the last two financial years.