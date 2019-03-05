Stellenbosch University management has suspended its R9 user fee for the evening shuttle service after a heated meeting with the SRC. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University management has suspended its R9 user fee for the evening shuttle service after a heated meeting with the student representative council (SRC). University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the management of the university offered to work with the SRC and other student leaders to explore equitable funding options to ensure the best solution for a long-term sustainable evening shuttle service.

Viljoen said that during the initial pilot phase of the evening shuttle, the service operated free of charge in collaboration with taxi operators and private service providers in support of local entrepreneurs.

The shuttle fee announcement came as a shock and was rejected by students, many of who marched in protest to the university’s administration building last week to have the fee scrapped.

“The planned implementation of an evening shuttle fee was contested by the SRC and student groups after the announcement of the R9 fee per trip applicable from March 1 (and later postponed to March 8), despite full concessions to students who need financial support.”

He said the university offered full concessions to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme bursary holders, “as well as to students in the missing middle who receive the university’s financial aid, such as students who are assessed to have a joint annual household income of R600000 or below”.

“This reflected the university’s equitable approach, whereby those who can afford are expected to pay for a service and those who cannot, are fully supported,” Viljoen said.

He said the principle of user-pay “with financial support where needed” and the relationship with private transport service providers in Stellenbosch remained important factors in the university’s overall fiscal discipline and stakeholder engagement.”

SA Students Congress branch chairperson Zizo Vokwana said: “We stand and say we want the shuttles to be free and not be suspended.”

Vokwana said the only reason the university had put the planned charge on hold was because “they want to silence us until they are done with Woordfees, an alumni event that started last week”.

[email protected]

CAPE ARGUS