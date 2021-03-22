R9m allocated to fight municipal corruption in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The department of local government’s budget allocated nearly R9 million to enable a forensic investigation unit for municipalities as part of the Province’s contribution to the war on corruption. Over the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF), the amount of R8.6 million will be allocated towards strengthening the forensic investigation unit as follows: R2.7 million in the 2021/22 financial year; R2.8 million in 2022/23 and R3 million in 2023/24; towards strengthening the forensic investigation unit. During the local government standing committee’s discussion of the budget estimates and expenditure, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said: “There is instability being experienced in some of our municipalities and this has led to allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration.” “The department conducted several assessments in relation to these allegations and to this end, the municipal forensic unit has been established. Department head Graham Paulse said reports of fraud allegations rise closer to election periods. The local government elections are scheduled to take place between August and November 2021.

“Where applicable, municipal disciplinary processes commenced, and criminal cases have been opened, based on the findings and recommendations. However, further handling of criminal matters by the relevant authorities remains an area of concern for the department,” said Paulse.

According to the 2018/19 local government audit results released in July 2020, the number of fraud allegations spiked at Western Cape municipalities during the 2019/2020 financial year.

In Tuesday’s budget, Finance MEC David Maynier said the province would not hesitate to take action if there are allegations of corruption in municipalities in the province.

The Hawks are currently following up on reports that have emerged from three of the Western Cape’s 30 municipalities, Bitou, George and the Central Karoo District, which have been investigated for corruption in the past year.

Committee chairperson Derrick America (DA) said: “The province must do what it can to oversee that every cent of taxpayer funds are for the benefit of residents.”

Committee member Danville Smith (ANC) wanted to know what the department was doing to implement the provisions of the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Act. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the commencement proclamations of the Act in December last year.

The department’s chief financial officer Bhavna Sewlall-Singh said: ”The priority will be the appointment of the Commission on Khoi-San matters, which will have a maximum term of five years. The Commission will commence by inviting the public to submit claims for traditional leadership and these claims will be evaluated for recommendation by the Commission, for recognition.”

She said: “The provincial government is required to create the institutional capacity to monitor the work of the Commission, as well as to advise the premier on the process. During the 2021/22 financial year, the department will be positioning itself so that it is able to implement the provisions of this Act.”

Cape Argus