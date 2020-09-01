Race is on to find Covid-19 vaccine as case figures rise globally

Cape Town - More than 25 million cases of Covid-19 have been detected globally, and several countries are racing to find a vaccine. Across the globe, anti-vaccine sentiment has also been prevalent. Vaccine hesitancy (anti-vaccination) is the refusal to get vaccinated against contagious diseases despite the availability and accessibility of a vaccine. South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) chief executive and president, Professor Glenda Gray, said vaccine hesitancy had not been a problem in South Africa as the public had largely understood the benefits of vaccination and the role it played in reducing morbidity and mortality from infectious diseases in children. She said vaccine hesitancy stemmed from the public not understanding the benefits of a vaccination programme. “I am not sure why anyone would not see the public health benefits of a Covid-19 vaccine. It is the most powerful tool to get back to normal, to prevent the devastation of this disease and to prevent deaths from SARS-CoV-2,” she said.

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker from the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT said that although vaccine hesitancy was a movement across the world, in Africa, vaccines and especially childhood vaccines were generally embraced and highly thought of.

On Monday, the Brackengate facility became the province’s main Covid-19 temporary field hospital, following the closure of the Hospital of Hope at the CTICC last month. Premier Alan Winde handed over the Hospital of Hope’s signage to the 338-bed Brackengate facility, which will now take over its name.

Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted an oversight visit in the Matzikama sub-district in the West Coast on Monday.

A designated Covid-19 ward was officially opened at the Vredendal Hospital.

The hospital did not previously have an available ward for Covid-19 patients, and the old boiler room had been transformed into a fully operational ward for Covid-19 care.

The Western Cape reported 4 068 active cases of Covid-19, 105 093 confirmed cases and 97 136 recoveries made as of 1pm August 31.

