Radio Tygerberg criticised by Xhosa-speaking Christian listeners
In an open letter sent to the station manager on Saturday, the listeners claimed management closed the department under the guise of caring for the well-being of staff.
“They have closed the Xhosa department to 'protect' staff from the coronavirus. This decision was not discussed with the black staff, nor listeners. It would seem that station manager Hardus Zevenster just woke up feeling like protecting the black presenters from the coronavirus."
In the letter the listeners also claimed Zevenster and the management team had been racially segregating the station.
They said black presenters have been treated as though they were doing them a favour rather than as an integral part of the station serving the Xhosa-speaking Christian community. They also said the budget for the station was not known to black listeners or the black presenters.
“They have two studios, one for black and one for white presenters. The black studio has lot of things not working."
However, Zevenster, who is also the Bloudruk group chief executive, said the Xhosa department wasn't closed, but placed on automation since there was no permanent staff member to act as “Covid” representative as stipulated by regulations.
“Not only the Xhosa department was affected. White and coloured presenters were also affected since we stopped 'live' broadcasts from 8pm. Xhosa programmes were also put on 'automation' and presenters and preachers asked to record messages during the day."@Mtuzeli
Cape Argus