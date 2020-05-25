Radio Tygerberg criticised by Xhosa-speaking Christian listeners

Cape Town - A group of Radio Tygerberg listeners have accused the management of the Christian station of racism following the closure of its Xhosa department.

In an open letter sent to the station manager on Saturday, the listeners claimed management closed the department under the guise of caring for the well-being of staff.

“They have closed the Xhosa department to 'protect' staff from the coronavirus. This decision was not discussed with the black staff, nor listeners. It would seem that station manager Hardus Zevenster just woke up feeling like protecting the black presenters from the coronavirus."

In the letter the listeners also claimed Zevenster and the management team had been racially segregating the station.

They said black presenters have been treated as though they were doing them a favour rather than as an integral part of the station serving the Xhosa-speaking Christian community. They also said the budget for the station was not known to black listeners or the black presenters.