Rail Enforcement Unit’s future in doubt because of Prasa's cash woes

Cape Town - The future of the Rail Enforcement Unit - a crime-fighting initiative between the City, Metrorail and the province - is in doubt because of cash woes at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). The current contract, to which the three parties had to a make a sizeable financial contribution, ends at the end of June. Prasa, and by extension, Metrorail, have ran into money woes and have buckled under the pressure of repaying the debt. The Rail Enforcement Unit comprises 100 law enforcement officers who have been trained by the City as peace officers to work with Prasa’s security contingent to focus on the safety and security of Metrorail commuters and infrastructure. Jointly funded by the City, the Western Cape government and Prasa, about R47.9 million was set aside to establish and run the unit, which is now in its second year of operation.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said more resources and money would be needed to keep the unit active.

“I firmly believe the unit has made an impact, but the harsh reality is that it will take time and more resources to deal with those who are vandalising and destroying our rail network while we are working hard to stabilise the service.

“Urban rail should be the backbone of public transport in Cape Town and the commuters’ mode of choice because it is cheaper and more efficient than any road-based transport,” Purchase said.

From October 2018 to October31 last year, the Rail Enforcement Unit confiscated and recovered copper cable and metal to the value of R400000.

The memorandum of agreement between the City, Prasa and the Western Cape government is expected to terminate on June 30.

The City and the government said they were eager to extend the pilot project and would liaise with Prasa about more funding and resources to keep the unit going for at least another year.

The City and Prasa are expected to have a meeting today regarding the potential termination of its services.

Power at all Prasa offices and facilities was expected to be cut yesterday by City officials, who cited Prasa as having municipal rates and services debts of R114m.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “I think it would be worth it to renew the agreement, but the problem we are sitting with at the moment is that you have members of the unit covering a line and doing revenue protection, which is stretching resources.

“The ball would have to be in Prasa’s court,” Smith said.

“But there needs to be more resources, and what could make it fundable is for the unit to collect fares on trains.”

Prasa had not responded by the time of publication.

[email protected]