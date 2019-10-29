Instead the protest organisers said there has been a swelling number of people arriving every day, demanding to be taken out of the country.
Jean Pierre, a refugee rights activist at Women and Child Concern said the wet and cold weather was nothing compared to the ill treatment they had to endure everyday in the townships where they live. Wet and cold conditions, which started this past Friday, were expected to last until Tuesday.
Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said law enforcement staff had been visible in the area as part of their daily operations in the CBD, as complaints were received about entrances to shops being blocked and portions of Greenmarket Square being made inaccessible for traders who have valid permits.
Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said: “This matter is completely in the hands of SAPS and the Department of Home Affairs. The owner of the property there has applied for a court interdict; the interdict will likely be effected at some point by the police.