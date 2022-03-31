Ramadaan brings a time to reflect, show thanks and gratitude

Cape Town - As Muslims around the world prepare for the month of Ramadaan, Cape Town Muslim leaders have reiterated that the sentiment of sharing and giving be carried throughout the month. Muslim Judicial Council deputy president Sheikh Riaad Fataar has advised not to dwell on the negative impact of Covid-19.

“This is the time to show thanks and gratitude for ourselves for the health that we have and for our families. This Ramadaan must be one of thanks because we have had some traumatic experiences, it is also one where we are able to be in the mosque, which we were deprived of when Covid-19 started,” he said. Madina Institute lecturer Sheikh Fakhruddin Owaisi said: “Fasting gives us a lot of free time, you focus on your mind and your heart more than your stomach. You reflect upon the underprivileged of society. It creates a lot of empathy and sympathy in our hearts for the suffering of other human beings and that is the very important. “Covid-19 made us realise how important family and community was. For a few years, we couldn’t meet and visit people and only when that happened did we realise the value of so many people in our lives. This Ramadaan we need to bring that back.”

The vice-president of the Islamic Council of South Africa, Sheikh Thafier Najjaar, said: “It’s important that we share with those lesser fortunate people who have nothing to eat. It’s a golden opportunity to reflect not only on what has happened over the past few years but to reconnect with our creator. “To get the spirit of Ramadaan back, a good start would be to frequent the mosque,” he said. Aluwiyah Palmer, 61, from Bridgetown said after losing so many people she is excited to get back into the spirit of Ramadaan.

“The most important part of Ramadaan for me is to serve the community. It’s been a privilege to be in the mosque again. We’re fortunate to have Ramadaan the way we used to have it, with the pandemic we were so torn apart and I hope we change towards being more spiritual,” she said. Faiza Mokomela, 57, from Observatory said she wants to deepen her spirituality. “I’m looking forward to going back to the old days of delivering the treats, even if I have to drive, for that reconnection with family and friends. I’m also looking forward to iftar (breaking fast), with long tables where everybody is welcome, because the last time I experienced that was when my grandparents were still alive in District Six.”