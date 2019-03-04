ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa greet old residents in Site B Khayelitsha. This is part of the ANC national election campaign that will be taking part in May 2019. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The DA’s vote canvassing ahead of the May 8 elections has drawn ire from a number of quarters, but none so fierce as from former party darling Patricia de Lille, who now heads her own political organisation. The Cape Argus has seen the script used by call centre agents to canvass support for the DA ahead of the general elections in which standard responses have been given to answers to frequently answered questions.

De Lille has attacked the DA for spreading “untrue defamatory statements” via its call centre agents.

The script issued to call centre personnel instructs agents to answer questions about De Lille in relation to infighting within the DA with the following response: “We fired Patricia de Lille because she was involved in all sorts of wrongdoing in the City of Cape Town. The DA doesn't allow corruption, and we’ll take action against anyone, even our own members.”

However, the former mayor and DA member is not the only one who is called out, as the script also included answers to questions about the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Cyril Ramaphosa was deputy president while the ANC was stealing our country blind,” agents were instructed to say. “I don’t say this to attack him, but to illustrate a point: in South Africa we vote for political parties, not for people. The ANC runs South Africa.

"Their NEC can recall a president whenever they like, and their NEC makes decisions as a group. So Cyril may have good intentions. But he couldn't stop corruption as deputy president and he won’t be able to stop it as president - not while corrupt people like Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe and DD Mabuza are in control of the Top Six. Cyril is a good guy, but he’s not in charge. The ANC runs South Africa. We need your vote to strengthen the DA so that we can stop ANC corruption. Can we count on your support?”

On the issue of Cape Town’s residents paying high rates for water, the agents were instructed to say: “The City of Cape Town had to put up water charges because the national government has stolen so much money that they can't build the dams that Cape Town needs. The Constitution gives only the national government the power to build dams, so now the City has to do things like build desalination plants in case Cape Town runs out of water again, and that costs a lot of money. If it wasn't for ANC corruption, this wouldn't have been necessary.

"The DA is the only party strong enough to take on the ANC. We need your vote to stop ANC corruption. Can we count on your support?”

De Lille meanwhile has sent the party a lawyer's letter demanding that the response be deleted on the grounds that is it “untrue”.

“The statement is untrue and provided to the call centre personnel solely to bring our clients into disrepute. Ms de Lille was not ‘fired’ by the DA. It is true that the DA attempted to dismiss her by reason of a statement she had made expressing her intent to resign at a future date. That attempt was declared unlawful by the Western Cape High Court.

"Moreover, not a shred of evidence exists that our Ms De Lille has been guilty of any wrongdoing and certainly not any corruption,” the letter read.

“The publication of the untrue defamatory statements concerning our clients is unlawful. The publication is further a contravention of section 89 of the Electoral Act 1998 (Act 73 of 1998), as amended and paragraph 9(1)(b) of the Electoral Code of Conduct,” it continued.

De Lille’s attorney said the DA should delete the “defamatory paragraph from the script” and “instruct canvassers to refrain from making defamatory statements about our clients”.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The letter is currently with our lawyers who will respond accordingly in due course.”

