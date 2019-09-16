President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment in the Cape Flats. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment in the Cape Flats. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act, extended the employment of the SANDF in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until 31 March 2020.

The extension comes into effect today. Diko said members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF will undertake operations in cooperation with the police, and will support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the province.

"The President has, in compliance with the Constitution, informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, of the extended deployment of armed forces," Diko said.

Ramaphosa authorised the original employment of the SANDF in July for two months which ended today.

He commended all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extended his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province.

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor, Angus McKenzie said the extended deployment of the Army is a must in communities like Bonteheuwel where policing has failed and until such time that policing is fixed, we have a responsibility towards our residents to keep them safe.

[email protected]