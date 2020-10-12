Ramaphosa, Plato convey condolences on death of former land claims commissioner

Cape Town - Cape Town executive mayor Dan Plato and President Cyril Ramaphosa have conveyed their condolences on the death of former land claims commissioner in the Western Cape, Beverley Jansen.

In a statement released on Monday, Plato expressed his condolences on behalf of the City of Cape Town.

Jansen, who died on Friday, was an activist who fought against the apartheid regime. She was appointed land claims commissioner by former president Thabo Mbeki.

She also served as the last mayor of Fish Hoek in Cape Town from 1995 until 1996. Jansen played a pivotal role in the success of land claims by communities such as District Six and Simon’s Town.

The former land claims commissioner in the Western Cape, Beverley Jansen. File photo: Lulama Zenzile

Ramaphosa said in a statement on Sunday that Jansen will be remembered for her commitment to education and the fight against apartheid in Ocean View, where she was a housing and social justice activist and established the award-winning Ocean View Development Trust.