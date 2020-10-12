Ramaphosa, Plato convey condolences on death of former land claims commissioner
Cape Town - Cape Town executive mayor Dan Plato and President Cyril Ramaphosa have conveyed their condolences on the death of former land claims commissioner in the Western Cape, Beverley Jansen.
In a statement released on Monday, Plato expressed his condolences on behalf of the City of Cape Town.
Jansen, who died on Friday, was an activist who fought against the apartheid regime. She was appointed land claims commissioner by former president Thabo Mbeki.
She also served as the last mayor of Fish Hoek in Cape Town from 1995 until 1996. Jansen played a pivotal role in the success of land claims by communities such as District Six and Simon’s Town.
Ramaphosa said in a statement on Sunday that Jansen will be remembered for her commitment to education and the fight against apartheid in Ocean View, where she was a housing and social justice activist and established the award-winning Ocean View Development Trust.
“Beverley Jansen was a torchbearer in our struggle against apartheid who, after 1994, continued to serve communities with distinction and with a passion for seeing our Constitution made real in the lives of ordinary South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.
Jansen, who was also an author, was a finalist in the 1987 Heinemann African Writers Series.
“We will miss her as a stalwart of social justice and as a creative voice who sketched the hardships, the colourful and complex lived experiences and the unsung triumphs of people among whom she lived and campaigned,” Ramaphosa added.
African News Agency (ANA)