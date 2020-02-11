Ramaphosa to honour 30th year of Madiba's release from prison at iconic spot









Nelson Mandela reads his famous speech on the steps of the Cape Town City Hall after his release from the Victor Verster Prison. File picture: Leon Muller/Independent Media Archives Cape Town - Thirty years after Nelson Mandela delivered his first speech after being released from Victor Verster Prison, President Cyril Ramaphosa will give a special address from the same spot to mark the anniversary. Mandela made his famous speech on the balcony of the City Hall to thousands of people on the Grand Parade who had waited hours to hear him speak. Ramaphosa was also on the balcony holding the microphone as Mandela spoke. Madiba’s grandson Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela said the commemoration provides an opportunity to reflect and ponder on the road “we have travelled and how far we have reached on the long walk to freedom. Freedom from poverty, racism and discrimination of all kinds and freedom for each South African to achieve their true potential. Thousands gathered at the Grand Parade to listen to Nelson Mandela delivers his famous speech at the steps of the Cape Town City hall after his release from the Victor Verster prison. Picture Dana le Roux/Independent Media Archives “The more important question we must all ask ourselves is: What must still be done? If Madiba were with us today, what would his advice be? “I can find no more meaningful and significant response to that question than what Nkosi Dalibhunga himself said from the balcony of Cape Town City Hall on that historic day on February 11, 1990 when addressing hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the Grand Parade and broadcast live to billions around the world: ‘I stand here before you not as a prophet but as a humble servant of you, the people. Your tireless and heroic sacrifices have made it possible for me to be here today. I therefore place the remaining years of my life in your hands’. “These words have more than melancholic significance and speaks to three distinct axiomatic truths without which our democracy stands doomed.

“The first and most lacking in our collective psyche is the culture of service or being a servant of the people.

“In its place we have demagogues who regard themselves as superior to the people, who regard the people as their subjects and election fodder.

“We need to deeply reflect on this reality. One of the first acts Madiba publicly announced was a cut in his presidential salary. Today, public office bearers insist on driving the best cars, living in the most luxurious mansions and enjoying the most opulent lifestyles. What happened to being a humble servant of the people?” Mandela’s grandson asked.

The place where Nelson Mandela made his first public speech in nearly three decades, on the balcony of the Cape Town city hall after his release from the Victor Verster prison. Picture: Chris Ledochowski/AP

File picture: Leon Muller/Independent Media Archives

Film producer Anant Singh said Madiba’s release from prison set the nation on the course of liberation and culminated in the first democratic elections four years later.

“Madiba provided the leadership we needed that led us to a peaceful transition from apartheid to freedom.

“I met Madiba two weeks after his release in Durban, where I spent an exceptional hour with him. His gentle, caring and modest nature struck me. It is still the most momentous engagement I have had.

“My career in the film industry was catalysed by the call Madiba and the ANC made in the 1980s for people to speak out against apartheid. Heeding that call, I made A Place of Weeping, the first anti-apartheid film made in South Africa which we did on the run from the much-feared security police. Being inspired by Madiba, I have tried to tell important South African stories that are socially relevant.

"I am also proud to be participating in the 30th anniversary celebration of Madiba’s release by producing two short films which will be screened at the event in Cape Town, one of which, which celebrates 30 years in profound quotations.

Commuters have been advised that several road closures have been in place for the event. Darling Street and surrounds had traffic restrictions from 1am Tuesday morning and would be in effect until 10pm today.

The commemorative event, marking Mandela’s return to civic society after serving 27 years in prison, will be split between Robben Island, Pollsmoor Prison and Victor Verster Prison.

It will take place in three parts, said the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The first will see former members of the original reception committee, who facilitated Mandela’s return from prison, reunite at the Victor Verster Prison, now known as the Drakenstein Correctional Centre. This will take place from 8am to 10.30am.

Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee will deliver a lecture for the second part and a panel discussion will take place soon after. Panellists include the author of Feeling and Ugly Danai Mupotsa and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi, from 12pm until 2pm. The event will conclude with an address by the President at the City Hall balcony.

“That moment signified a seismic shift in South African politics. From that day onwards Mandela began in earnest the project of transformation and nation building in SA,” said foundation communications manager Kneo Mokgopa.

