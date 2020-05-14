Cape ArgusNews
Ramaphosa's news that 'kissing and hugging are a thing of the past' hits SA hard

Time of article published 3h ago

Cape Town - When President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, he caused quite a stir when he declared kissing and hugging were "a thing of the past".

In his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, he stressed that due to Covid-19 we were entering a "new phase" of social interaction which would "require each of us to change our own behaviour in profound ways".

He stressed their needed to be a fundamental shift in our thinking and our way of life, as we needed to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others.

"As restrictions are eased, we will need to observe social distancing even more carefully, wear face masks whenever we leave home, wash hands regularly with soap and water or sanitiser, and avoid contact with other people," he said.

"We will need to reorganise workplaces, schools, universities, colleges and other public places to limit transmission.

"We will need to adapt to new ways of worshipping, socialising, exercising and meeting that minimise opportunities for the virus to spread. It is our actions now that will determine whether the advantage we gained through the lockdown can be sustained.

"Our success in overcoming the virus will ultimately be determined by the changes we make in our behaviour... The hugging, the shaking of hands, and kissing is a thing of a past."

Social media didn't take too kindly to hearing this news and quickly bonded in unity.

