Ramaphosa's news that 'kissing and hugging are a thing of the past' hits SA hard

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - When President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, he caused quite a stir when he declared kissing and hugging were "a thing of the past". In his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, he stressed that due to Covid-19 we were entering a "new phase" of social interaction which would "require each of us to change our own behaviour in profound ways". He stressed their needed to be a fundamental shift in our thinking and our way of life, as we needed to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others. "As restrictions are eased, we will need to observe social distancing even more carefully, wear face masks whenever we leave home, wash hands regularly with soap and water or sanitiser, and avoid contact with other people," he said. "We will need to reorganise workplaces, schools, universities, colleges and other public places to limit transmission.

"We will need to adapt to new ways of worshipping, socialising, exercising and meeting that minimise opportunities for the virus to spread. It is our actions now that will determine whether the advantage we gained through the lockdown can be sustained.

"Our success in overcoming the virus will ultimately be determined by the changes we make in our behaviour... The hugging, the shaking of hands, and kissing is a thing of a past."

Social media didn't take too kindly to hearing this news and quickly bonded in unity.

uncle cyril, hugging and kissing has BEEN a thing of my past but thanks for reminding me — juanita 🎉 (@juaniites) May 13, 2020

"KISSING IS A THING OF THE PAST" 😭😭😭😢😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zujOdGjCY9 — 🌩⚡Queen of Assgard 🌩⚡ (@TraceyManus) May 13, 2020

It’s cool, I didn’t want a boyfriend in 2020 anyway 😞 — caryn welby-solomon (@carynwelbys) May 13, 2020

“Physical touch is my love language”



Cyril: pic.twitter.com/n6yrSDsKGC — Mbadweiser (@C_Mbadu) May 13, 2020

Stop crying. Your crush wasn't going to kiss you anyway. — Naai City (@areyou_jazz) May 13, 2020

“Kissing and hugging is a thing of the past” pic.twitter.com/AJOtSUeuuL — leilah (@leilahsahibo) May 13, 2020

man said “hugging, shaking hands & kissing are a thing of the past”. must i now throw the whole relationship away? 🤭 — lee-yams. 🍠 (@liamhyes) May 13, 2020

Kissing and hugging can’t be a thing of the past if you weren’t doing it in the first place pic.twitter.com/zhiP6w765p — brown girl spice 🌶️ (@kuvashnee_xo) May 13, 2020

‘Kissing and hugging is a thing of the past.’



My president just turned my romantic relationship into a platonic one pic.twitter.com/T1KlHkHlSd — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) May 13, 2020

How yall gonna put hugging and kissing in your past when it was never in your present 😔 — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) May 13, 2020

Kissing is a thing of the past. It was never a reality for some of us pic.twitter.com/RKjBhsOscS — Thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) May 13, 2020

“It’s a thing of the past” 💋🚫 pic.twitter.com/7PfIURR607 — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) May 14, 2020

Cape Argus