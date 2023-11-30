Rape case postponed 46 times as teen victim suffers

A mom who was forced to relocate is seeking justice for her son, whose rape case has been postponed 46 times. The alleged incident happened in 2017, and six years later no progress was made in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court as the case still continues and was postponed until March on Friday.

The Brackenfell woman said the alleged perpetrator is known to the family. The victim’s mom explained: “My son was molested from the age of 5 until he was 7, and then when he was 7, he was raped by the same man. “The man would always take the children out to malls and restaurants and then he molested him in the bathrooms.

“At these places no one asks you anything when you take a child to the bathroom, if you are related to the child or not.” The devastated mom said the alleged rape happened in her own home while she was at work. “The incident happened on my birthday and I haven’t celebrated it since then.

“He was arrested and then 14 days later he was released from custody because his life was apparently in danger in jail. “We have been going to Blue Downs since 2017. Currently he’s doing okay now, but he has had four suicide attempts in the past couple of years but he’s on chronic medication, he sees a psychiatrist every three months, he goes to therapy session,” she explained. “He has been self-mutilating where he cuts himself all the time and for now he is doing a bit better.”

The mom said the case has taken its toll on them as a family. “It was postponed for 46 times, and some of the excuses were load shedding or the equipment not working, the magistrate and prosecutor being off sick. “My child has been traumatised because of the type of questions that the rapist’s attorney been asking him.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the suspect was arrested by the Kraaifontein police. “Kindly be advised that the rape case is investigated by Kraaifontein FCS which occurred on March 7, 2017. The suspect last appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on November 24.” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the suspect has been appearing in court for the rape charge.