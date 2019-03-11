Jamie-Leigh Bailey family (centre with face on t-shirt) member of one of the deceased victims in the case. The rest of the supporters around her are from Mitchell's Plain Crisis Forum. Photographer: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN - Alleged serial rapist and murderer, former Cape Flats pastor Keith Bird, made a brief appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where he faces two counts of murder, four of rape, as well as theft and crimen injuria. A plea and sentence agreement was expected to be finalised, but the case had to be postponed as the defence was involved in another trial, and was not available to proceed.

Judge President John Hlophe postponed the case to March 20.

The former pastor was arrested in 2017 for the murder of Aniesa Bardien, 36, after she broke off their engagement. Her decomposed body was found several days after her disappearance.

The State alleges that on 8 January, 2013, the accused used another woman to lure Bardien into bushes near Camp Road in Strandfontein. The accused allegedly strangled Bardien until she was unconscious and then crushed her head by hitting her several times with a rock.

The second murder count relates to the rape and strangulation of Sharvonne Sharnice Koense, 20, on May 18, 2013.

Her partially clothed body was dumped in bushes in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, and discovered by a passerby later that day.

Bird also allegedly used social media to lure women. In one case, in May 2014, he arranged to meet one of his alleged victims through Facebook, on the pretext of offering her a modelling job. He then allegedly took out a knife and taser and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

In January 2014, he also allegedly used social network app "mxit" to meet one of the complainants. He visited her at her home and allegedly raped her and threatened to shock her if she did not co-operate. He also allegedly stole her blackberry cellphone.

The State alleges he returned to her house twice a week from January until May and threatened her and her family if she did not comply with his demands for sex.