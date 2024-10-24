Ratepayers slam Cape Town’s planning By-law talks

Cape Town - The Collective Ratepayers’ Association says it feels let down by recent discussions regarding the revised Municipal Planning By-law with the City of Cape Town. This month, several public meetings were held with City officials to go over proposed changes to the by-law.

Despite this, the association has voiced its concerns and disappointment regarding the engagement process, highlighting that issues affecting around 50 000 households from nearly 50 different communities were not adequately addressed. The by-law regulates development and land use in Cape Town. Association spokesperson, Bridgette Lloyd, pointed out a significant issue: the lack of responses to the written questions that were submitted before the meetings.

She said their inquiries were overlooked by Deputy Mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, along with other officials, in the updated format. “At the October 8th meeting at City Council Chambers, the Deputy Mayor did not acknowledge that any of the vast array of objections to the by-law were valid or that they justified further consideration, indicating to ratepayers that the meeting served no purpose,” Lloyd said. The association convened a virtual meeting with the by-law project team on Monday.

Lloyd said it was as evident that the meetings simply aim to clarify the policies government intends on effecting, with little regard for the inputs requested by those the city governs. The meetings were described as flawed, with unanswered and avoided questions, a lack of trust in by-law enforcement, as well as insufficient data to support proposed changes. Lloyd said the association will now aim to amplify its concerns by requesting a seat at the table as stakeholders when policy drafts are prepared.

Andrews said the City hosted a fruitful meeting, saying it was well attended and allowed for important engagement. He said every attendee had the opportunity to pose a question or raise a concern, and these were responded to. “In addition to the meeting on 8 October 2024, I can confirm that the CRA had a focused virtual meeting with the MPBL project team on 21 October 2024, as well as various individuals meetings with members of the CRA,” he said.

He added: “The purpose of these meetings were to clarify questions relating to the proposed amendments. Most questions raised did not relate to the proposed amendments but was nevertheless clarified by the team to the best of their knowledge.” Andrews said unsatisfied representatives were encouraged to submit written comments before the closing date, as it will be considered and submitted to Council. The City also hosted two online public meetings on 10 and 15 October 2024 respectively, and an in-person meeting in Mitchell’s Plain on 22 October 2024.

Andrews said the City has to plan and prepare for population growth responsibly, and the dire need for affordable accommodation in areas where the demand is at its highest. “That said, we note the concerns raised, as well as the comments around services infrastructure to support new development,” he said. Meanwhile, the City noted all the comments made at the meeting, and they will respond to these once the public participation process has come to an end at midnight tomorrow.