Rating how well Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato's administration fared in 2020 - Part 1

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato's administration has had a challenging year coupled with never-ending headaches from oppositions and activists. We take a look at six Mayco members and rate their performance. The criteria used to score each Mayco member is based on their ability, visibility and service delivery. Mayor Dan Plato: This is Plato’s second year at the helm after he was parachuted into the hot seat following predecessor Patricia de Lille’s ousting after months of acrimony with the DA. He remains positive despite a more difficult second stint donning the mayoral chain. His administration has had to deal with an increase in land invasions, water tariff complaints, and the provision of housing. His positivity is admirable, but he needs to urgently address important issues. 4/10 Deputy mayor and Mayco member for Finance Ian Neilson:

He proved incapable of handling a massive financial crisis caused by the devastating impact of Covid-19. Perhaps his greatest failure was that in the face of the crisis, he forged on with a 6.25% salary hike for office bearers, despite a grim financial outlook due to the pandemic. Neilson is better suited to being a deputy mayor and not handling finance. 2/10

Deputy mayor and Mayco member for Finance Ian Neilson. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith:

Smith has had his hands full this year with his troops out in full force ensuring lockdown compliance and making sure the public adheres to regulations. Smith has been hands-on ensuring law and order. However, he did not shy away from controversy, and is known for regular outbursts with Police Minister Bheki Cele and housing activists calling for his suspension for law enforcement's arbitrary behaviour. 7/10

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi:

While Booi had shown commitment last year to reversing apartheid spatial planning, this year the novelty seemed to fade. He became less interested in fast-tracking housing delivery in well-located areas. The issue of housing will be a weak spot pointed at Booi next year. 4/10

Mayco member for Water and Waste services Xanthea Limberg:

Limberg has a tough skin and is not afraid to point out what's wrong or right. After handling the City’s water crisis residents shifted their focus to the water tariffs, an issue she could not justify - the same as with the pollution crisis in Milnerton. 5/10

Mayco member for Water and Waste services Xanthea Limberg .Photo: Zukiswa Minyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase:

Since the nationwide lockdown the need for public transport has lessened dramatically, just like Purchase’s existence in the Mayco. Her downfall however, is the issue of potholes that has become so bad some residents have decided to start fixing the problem themselves. 3/10

Part 2 to follow tomorrow...

Cape Argus

