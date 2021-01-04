Rating how well Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato's administration fared in 2020 - Part 2

Cape Town - With 2020 proving to be a challenging year, it meant that Mayoral Committee members were forced to put their best foot forward for residents. After scoring Mayor Dan Plato and some his Mayco members in Part 1, we focus on the rest of his administration. The criteria used to score each Mayco member is based on their ability, visibility and service delivery. Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos 2019 started off on a positive note with welcoming growth in domestic tourism thanks to an increase in visitors from KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng, and the North West to the Western Cape.

But the year soured after the implementation of a nationwide lockdown.

Vos fought a bitter battle with the National Government up to the very last to get restrictions eased. The year proved to be a difficult year for him as he tried with good intentions to get the economy up and running.

His hard work is commendable. It did not go unnoticed and his dedication to get people back to work and get the tourism sector to bounce back should not be forgotten.

However, he was not exempt from controversy. This year saw prime pieces of land and golf course leases renewed at a give-away price under his portfolio, land which could have been used for houses for the poorest of the poor.

7/10

Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt

Nieuwoudt has a difficult task ahead of her this year. She started the consulting process with District Six residents to discuss a framework plan for the area. She was ready for the criticism and revolt of residents and she remains firm in her stance regarding the City's intentions.

However, a troublesome baboon by the name of Kataza left Nieuwoudt embarrassed, with activists threatening to take the City to court over their handling of the primate.

5/10

Mayco member for corporate services Sharon Cottle

Cottle was the least visible Mayco member this year. Indeed, since she took office no one has ever seen her. There's very little one can say about someone who has not been seen or taken any phone calls from reporters.

Cottle should save face and resign.

1/10

Mayco member for community and health services Zahid Badroodien

The past year proved exceptionally challenging for Badroodien. As a qualified medical doctor he knew the danger coronavirus posed.

Badroodien pulled out all the stops to ensure Cape Town was ready to curb the spread of the disease.

He did, however, face valid criticism for his involvement in the poor treatment of the homeless at the Strandfontein temporary shelter.

Despite this misstep, he should be commended for how his department went on regular inspections to ensure compliance with Covid-19 regulations. He also had to deal with community centres being vandalized and his department facing severe budget cuts.

He showed hands-on leadership which his colleagues should take note of.

8/10

Mayco member for urban development Grant Twigg

Twigg has shown remarkable kindness for those severely affected by the Coronavirus. In the early days of the nationwide lockdown last year, Twigg embarked on a mission to hand out food parcels to the poor and vulnerable.

He has also shown that he cares about job creation, especially in the informal trading sector, regardless of colour or class.

9/10

Mayco member for energy and climate change, Phindile Maxiti

Maxiti’s work did not get recognised, as the country experienced rolling blackouts. Maxiti’s attention has been shifted to securing energy from Independent Power Producers and he has been hard at work to keep the lights on in Cape Town.

Despite him being even less seen than Cottle we can actually see the work he's actually doing. And I can just imagine how angry and frustrated he gets when Eskom announces load shedding.

6/10

