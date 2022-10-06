Ravensmead community disappointed in police work on rape case of 17-year-old girl

Cape Town - A 41-year-old Mitchells Plain man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl returned to the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the continuation of his bail application. He is charged with rape and kidnapping after a 17-year-old reported to the police that the man drove her to a lodge and raped her while she was blacked out instead of taking her home. It is further alleged that he left the victim without shoes and her cellphone.

Detective Chantel Klein yesterday returned to the stand to answer the court’s questions after Magistrate Collin Jacks last week requested Klein to provide clarity on her evidence in opposition to the man’s release on bail. The man’s lawyer, Sameer Sayeed, said last week that the accused had been told by the former investigating officer “there is no case” against him. Klein however provided the court with a statement from the officer stating that he did not say this. Sayeed went on to dispute the statement by saying it was only made following the court’s request and no weight could be attached to the statement.

As per the court’s request, Klein had also obtained video footage of the accused and the victim stopping outside the lodge where the alleged rape took place. The video footage was handed in as an exhibit with Klein explaining what she saw in the footage. She said the car stopped in front of the lodge at the side of the road, there she saw the accused step out of the car and the complainant getting out of the left back seat. “I saw the victim get out of the car and then she walked in, she wasn’t walking right, she wasn’t balanced and she didn’t have shoes on her feet and then the accused also walked in,” Klein testified.

Sayeed then grilled Klein about the strength of the case after Klein agreed that the State is alleging the victim was date raped. When he asked what medical evidence they had about the drugs the victim was given, Klein said the previous detective had not requested the drug test when the victim went for her medical exam. “So what you are saying is no medical tests were done regarding date rape drugs. I see great difficulty in how you’re going to prove your case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Sayeed said.

