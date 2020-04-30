Ravensmead residents' dismay at half full parcels
Residents were handed half-filled and knotted packs of grocery items on April 15, as well as last week, and some households had to distribute the half-filled packs even further to neighbouring residents.
Agnes Court resident Rachel Rudolf said: “The government said it’s not about politics, but they’re making it about politics because they look at your face before giving, which is unfair.”
Ansely Talmaggis said: “They gave me a parcel last week Wednesday. There was samp, beans, cooking oil, mealie meal, pap, sunlight soap and yeast, and it came from Jackie Visser. It was opened and put in Shoprite packets, knotted. Not everyone received. About 10 people received in the flats.”
Jeffrey Oliphant said: “Mayor Dan Plato was also here in Solomon Street in Ravensmead and he gave a 10kg mealie meal bag. Not that we are ungrateful, but what it is about is people’s dignity.”
Ravensmead ward 10 councillor Jacoline Visser said food parcels that had been distributed over the past two weeks had been halved in order to ensure the food reached more homes.
Plato handed 40 boxes of food items to be distributed among residents in the area. Visser said the contents we split equally before distribution.
“The first week I shared my 20 boxes, and last week my PR councillor’s 20 boxes.
“We reached 110 households in ward 10. I have no ulterior motives, except to assist my community.”@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus