Ravensmead residents' dismay at half full parcels

Cape Town - Old age residents in Ravensmead are unhappy after receiving half-filled food parcels from their community ward councillor.

Residents were handed half-filled and knotted packs of grocery items on April 15, as well as last week, and some households had to distribute the half-filled packs even further to neighbouring residents.

Agnes Court resident Rachel Rudolf said: “The government said it’s not about politics, but they’re making it about politics because they look at your face before giving, which is unfair.”

Ansely Talmaggis said: “They gave me a parcel last week Wednesday. There was samp, beans, cooking oil, mealie meal, pap, sunlight soap and yeast, and it came from Jackie Visser. It was opened and put in Shoprite packets, knotted. Not everyone received. About 10 people received in the flats.”

Jeffrey Oliphant said: “Mayor Dan Plato was also here in Solomon Street in Ravensmead and he gave a 10kg mealie meal bag. Not that we are ungrateful, but what it is about is people’s dignity.”