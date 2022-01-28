Reagan Gertse’s killer sentenced to life in jail but his mom calls for more drastic action

Cape Town - The mother of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse left the court in tears after she heard her son’s killer being handed two life sentences. Jakobus Petoors was sentenced to two life terms for the murder, rape and kidnapping of Reagan after his body was discovered at a river bank in Tulbagh on March 1, 2020.

During sentencing, Louisa Gertse 30 burst into tears on hearing what her son endured. “He had choices from the start when he took my child. From the point when they called him back, he had choices.” Reagan was Gertse’s first child. Her reaction to the conclusion of the trial was filled with emotion.

“They must do something more drastic to the perpetrators of murder and rape. To my mind he is still living a life similar to being free because he will be getting everything for free in prison. Innocent children are the victims of people like him.” Gertse knew Petoors as extended family, and would often joke with him about being flirtatious with women in the community but she never expected that he had been preying on her son. “I never expected he would be watching me or my son. Nobody expected it. They have to lock him up and throw away the key; he can rot in jail,” Gertse said.

The court sentenced Petoors to 12 months imprisonment for kidnapping, life imprisonment for rape and life imprisonment for murder. The court ordered the sentence imposed for the kidnapping to run concurrently with the sentence imposed for rape. The two life sentences will run concurrently with the remainder of the 12-year sentence.

In court, Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken said Petoors showed no respect for humanity, children, the value of life or the rule of law. “Your personal circumstances indicate that you have contributed in no way, any meaningful way to society. You have no good remedial relationships with your own wife and children and you have violently assaulted and taken the life of an 8-year-old child while on parole for a similar offence,” she said. Western Cape acting Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, commended the sentence.