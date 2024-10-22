Reason for recklessness: Unlicensed taxi driver says sorry in letter

Cape Town - For the first time since the death of sisters Nurah and Nishaat Thomas over a year ago, the unlicensed taxi driver on trial has apologised to their parents, calling his actions “careless” and “selfish”. Nurah, 2, and Nishaat, 6, died in March 2023 after Likhona Mgidi jumped a red robot on the corner of Merrydale Avenue and Wespoort Drive in Portlands, slamming into their father’s Opel Corsa.

In the Mitchell’s Plain Regional Court yesterday, Mgidi, 23, stood inside the accused’s box, staring straight ahead as his lawyer read a letter written to Abdurgamaan and Raihaana Thomas about the fatal day. Mgidi, who is also a father of two minors, expressed his condolences, admitting he knows that no words can heal the pain and loss the family feels. Likhona Mgidi. Picture: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers “To Mr Thomas, no human should have lived through such trauma of having your kids ripped away from you. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

He concluded by saying he hopes the family can forgive him. Mgidi’s lawyer asked the court to look at factors such as Mgidi being a first time offender, who did not waste the court’s time. She further told the court her client showed remorse and suffered mentally because of the trial, therefore she proposed a three-year suspended sentence.

The court asked why Mgidi was driving at an excessive speed, to which his lawyer responded that it was peakhour and that he wanted to pick up the next load of people. The State argued that Mgidi did not only speed, but also jumped a red traffic light, drove with an overloaded van, and was not in possession of a driver’s licence. “We look at taxi drivers who often have no consideration for road users, even their passengers and the accused before court admitted to breaking so many road regulations, and did not show remorse up until now,” the State argued. The State made mention of how Nishaat had glass stuck to her face and blood all over her head when she got to hospital.