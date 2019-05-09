It would eventually cost R11 billion to develop District Six, of which R2.4 billion will be needed to provide housing for the under 1 000 claimants. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - It would eventually cost R11 billion to develop District Six, of which R2.4 billion will be needed to provide housing for the just fewer than 1 000 remaining claimants. In her affidavit to the Land Claims Court, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said her department would only be able to contribute R351 million to the construction of the remaining houses and that other sources of revenue including public/private partnership would have to be explored.

“The department does not have these funds available and hence the need for a workable, sustainable and agreed holistic plan. This process (which precedes my time as minister) is long and cumbersome but is extremely important in ensuring proper planning,” Mashabane stated in her affidavit.

She also said that they have to take into account issues such as accommodating growing families in medium density residential housing.

“Currently the size that claimants prefer is in excess of the three-bedroom, 90m2 units provided in pilot phase 3. These units cost more than R1.5 million to construct,” she said, adding that this was unaffordable and unsustainable.

In March the Land Claims Court ruled that the government had violated the rights of District Six claimants who lodged their claims as far back as 1998, but are still awaiting restitution.

In a far-reaching judgment, ahead of Human Rights Day, Judge Jody Kollapen granted the claimants a declaratory order, forcing the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform to make good on its promise of restitution. Kollapen ordered the state to pay the costs of the application and the claimants’ lawyers.

In the order, it states that 969 claimants, 80% of those who were promised a home, are still waiting.

He said while it was commendable that the state attempted to work on a collaborative solution, it did not take away the legal obligations that the government had towards the claimants.

Mashabane said that the redevelopment of District Sx, not limited to the settlement of the restitution claimants affected by the order of Judge Kollapen, is estimated to cost upwards of R11 billion and for not more than 1 000 restitution claimants affected by the order upwards of R2.4 billion.

[email protected]