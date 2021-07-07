Recent heavy rains have raised Western Cape dam levels by 13%

Cape Town - The heavy rainfall in the past week has seen the average level of dams in the province rise by 13% from 55% to nearly 68%, according to Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell. A year ago the average dam level for dams across the province was 45%. Meanwhile, large dams such as the Clanwilliam Dam have increased from 23.6% to 74% in one week. The City’s dam levels increased to 89.2% which is 26.2% higher than last year at the same time.

“Three years ago at this time, the City was at the end of a devastating drought with dam levels low following a threat of a day zero event in the metro,” said Bredell. “This week the dams providing water to the metro has seen their levels increase from an average of 75% to 90%, an incredible number in a very short period. “We remain concerned as always about the Gouritz River catchment area and we hope to see some relief in that region too.”