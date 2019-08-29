Reclaim the City has slammed mayor Dan Plato of not having any solutions for the residents illegally occupying the old Woodstock Hospital. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Reclaim the City has slammed mayor Dan Plato of not having any solutions for the residents illegally occupying the old Woodstock Hospital. In an open letter from the leadership of Cissie Gool House and the Woodstock chapter of Reclaim the City, they said: “Hundreds of thousands of families are living, just like us, on occupied land and buildings across this city and it has been that way now for decades.

“Your refusal to recognise this fact and make even basic plans means that the vast majority of poor residents who need homes in this city must live in limbo. You do not seem to understand our experiences or acknowledge the problem and you do not have any answers or solutions.”

The open letter comes after the activists had a meeting with Plato earlier this month. Since the old hospital was occupied in March 2017, the number of residents has increased.

The occupation is orchestrated by Reclaim the City, which has “renamed” the hospital Cissie Gool House. Gool was an anti-apartheid activist and a member of the Cape Town City Council until her death in 1963.

At the meeting with the leadership Plato made a number of bold promises among them that no decision to evict the residents had been made but that he had discussed if the City would purchase the land from the Province; He also promised he would wait for the outcome of a feasibility study being done on the site before deciding what to do.

Greg Wagner, spokesperson for Plato, said: “The mayor made it clear when addressing the group of protesters that they were there illegally, and that the site cannot be developed with any occupants on the site.”

