Professional Protection Alternatives security officers block access to a popular sunset spot at the end of Ocean View Drive in Bantry Bay, Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Charges against security firm Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) security firm are piling up with the police investigating assault cases, the City of Cape Town filing charges with the private security regulator, and the ANC lodging further complaints with the police. Mayor Dan Plato said the city council would be laying a complaint with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) once its offices reopen. On December 23, PPA was accused of requesting beachgoers leave because of alleged safety concerns.

“We are laying the complaint so the matter can be fully investigated by the appropriate structure, so any wrongdoing can be identified and addressed accordingly by PSIRA.”

Plato added that charges would be laid against the organiser of a protest during which a sheep was slaughtered on Clifton Fourth Beach last Friday.

“It is our understanding that the Cape of Good Hope SPCA will also open a case of animal cruelty.

“Many persons have asked why the city (council) did not act. It should be noted that, during public order policing situations, the SAPS assumes command over all policing staff on the scene. Senior police officials in charge of the situation at Clifton on the day would not allow city (council) and SPCA staff to act to prevent the slaughter,” Plato said.

The city council will be engaging with the police on this matter, as well as with the Western Cape Police Ombudsman.

“We cannot allow anyone to undermine city (council) by-laws and prevent them from being implemented. At issue was an allegation by the ANC that a private security company acted inappropriately and this claim subsequently went viral on social media - at no point was an actual complaint directed via the correct channels for investigation.

“The feedback I have received is that despite the insinuation that particular races groups were targeted, all race groups were in fact asked to leave the beach; and they were asked in a peaceful, non-aggressive manner.”

Last month, SAPS confirmed it was investigating three cases of assault allegedly committed by PPA security guards. The police refuted claims there were incidents of rape registered.

The allegations of rape were said to be behind the PPA’s apparent heavy-handed approach and alleged eviction of beachgoers, and the impromptu curfew on Clifton beach.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs has laid a complaint with the police after he and some of his family were told to leave the beach.

Meanwhile, in a similar case in Fresnaye, construction at a house prevented public access to a walkway leading to the boulders above Bantry Bay.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the matter was being investigated.

[email protected]