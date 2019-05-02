Reclaim the City members lay bricks on the grounds of the Green Point Bowling Green during a protest for affordable housing in the city. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Members from Reclaim the City who illegally occupied the Green Point Bowling Green have been charged with trespassing and violating the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act. “SAPS and law enforcement officers have charged those members.

“They erected a wall on the property and it will be removed this morning,” said JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Activists on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the property be used for affordable housing.

“We are digging the foundations and laying the bricks for new homes for the workers who keep the city in business,” Reclaim the City said.

According to the organisation, Green Point Bowling Green is bigger than two soccer fields. The property includes bowling greens, vacant fenced-off land and two clubhouses.

“Like in other cities throughout the world, it is the working class that has been forced to live in the outskirts and in inhumane conditions. It is through our labour that the City of Cape Town was built, and yet there is still no place for us,” the group said.

In the report, City Leases: Cape Town’s Failure to Redistribute Land, released in March, it proposed a “radical new deal” for housing on 24 areas of the city-owned land. This included bowling greens, golf courses, country clubs and parking lots.

Reclaim the City had also staged a protest at the up-scale Rondebosch Golf Course a month ago.

The report included detailed proposals for the golf course, Harrington Square, Fish Hoek Bowling Green, Buitengracht corridor and Green Point Bowling Green. According to the authors of the report - Nick Budlender, Julian Sendin and Jared Rossouw - there were no constraints to developing on Green Point Bowling Green.

“It is flat, large, well-located and clearly underused, they said. A site of this size and in this location has good potential for cross-subsidisation.”

The report stated that it was situated on MyCiTi and taxi routes.