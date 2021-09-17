Recovery Walk Cape Town hosting its annual walk to highlight addiction and stresses

Cape Town - In celebration of recoveries from all sort of addictions and stresses, Recovery Walk Cape Town will host its annual walk this weekend. The seventh Recovery Walk will take place on Saturday at 11am at Maynardville Park.

Recovery Walk Cape Town has been organising events that promote and celebrate recovery from all forms of addictions and mental distresses, with its annual event to celebrate recovery from alcoholism, addictions, and mental illnesses. The Recover Walk Cape Town committee is made up of volunteers who are either in recovery themselves, are healthcare professionals, or both. Occupational therapist Debbie Bub said the Recovery Walk shows people still battling addictions and mental illness that recovery is possible.

“The Recovery Walk sounds a strong message of hope and encouragement. It also provides a platform for those many, many people in recovery to come out and celebrate their own and others' recovery. It's a space supportive of recovery, which is too often hard to find in our everyday life,” she said. Bub said people are becoming more open and public about their own recovery. “The purpose is to re-frame the bleak narrative that we often hear about mental illnesses and addiction. The Recovery Walk celebrates the recovery of countless individuals who have found various ways to tackle their addiction and mental illnesses.

“They are an immense resource, benefiting many in their families and communities. The Cape Town Recovery Walk committee would like to see recovery being far more recognised, spoken about and supported. Our society needs recovery,” said Bub. The public is encouraged to bring along picnic items and games, with various activities, including child-friendly activities for the whole family available on the day. Jenny Chadwick has been involved in the Recovery Walk since its inception in 2014.