The Red Cross Children’s Hospital will next week be unveiling its upgraded oncology-haematology unit which will boast much-improved structures and equipment

Cape Town - The Red Cross Children’s Hospital will next week be unveiling its upgraded oncology-haematology unit which will boast much-improved structures and equipment where children can be treated. “The new unit will have new ECG monitors, private consulting rooms, isolation cubicles for vulnerable patients, fully-equipped ablution facilities for families and a counselling room for the social worker,” said Lamees Martin, spokesperson for the Children’s Hospital Trust (CHT), an NGO that raised funds for the upgrade.

At the unveiling - which will take place on August 29 - there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, a tour of the hospital led by CHT representatives and an inspirational talk by 6-year-old Mikah Saunders who is a cancer survivor.

Professor Alan Davidson, head of the unit, said he is very excited about the opening of the upgraded unit.

“We hope the upgrade will improve the patient’s experience when receiving treatment at the hospital. We are also expanding our capacity for transplantation and cancer research in the vital area of infection control,” he said.

Chantel Cooper, chief executive of CHT, said she felt inspired by the bravery shown by the children that have been diagnosed with cancer and that the company wants to do all it can to ensure that their stay at the hospital is as comfortable as possible.

“We are enormously grateful to all who have contributed to making a real difference in the lives of the children, families and staff. Thank you!”

