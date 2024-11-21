Red Cross Hospital staff mobilise for unexpected delivery

Cape Town - For many, Mondays are generally blue, but for the staff at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, it turned into a surprise when they were met with a life-changing moment this week. An ordinary day quickly shifted gear into a heart-stopping, heroic effort, as a pregnant woman needed urgent assistance in delivering her baby. Patricia January, who was at the hospital for one of her other children, found herself unexpectedly going into labour.

At 35 weeks pregnant, her world turned upside down when her water broke, leaving her in a moment of panic. However, the mom was quickly assisted by the hospital staff, who rallied together to make the birth a success. Sister Margo Samuels, who helped deliver the baby boy, said: “We discovered Patricia was in labour and immediately called for help. Nurses and doctors in Ward E1 and the staff from the Trauma Unit, Ward F1, and even the Cardiology Department sprang into action. “The Emergency Medical Services team was also dispatched.

“This was really a hospital-wide effort to make sure Patricia and her baby were safe.” By 10.06am on November 18, a healthy baby boy was born, weighing 2.76kg. The hospital also thanked another mother, Kauthar Williams, who happened to be visiting when January went into labour, for keeping her calm with breathing techniques and offering emotional support in an overwhelming situation. Hospital nursing manager, Mitzi Franken, praised the remarkable response by everyone involved.

“We don’t offer maternity services here, but that didn’t stop our team from ensuring Patricia and her baby received the highest level of care in an emergency,” she said. “It’s moments like these that show the heart of this hospital—the dedication to care, no matter what.” January and her son are currently in good health and are receiving care at Mowbray Maternity Hospital.