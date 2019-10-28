According to Professor Sebastian van As, head of the hospital's trauma unit, the number of patients admitted with such injuries increases over the festive season.
“Eighty percent of trauma cases are related to road accidents and children not being properly secured in vehicles by means of a seatbelt.”
Van As said 5% of the children treated at the unit were admitted with injuries that were not accidental but were as a result of sexual and physical abuse.
“In these cases, the hospital does not discharge the patients without ensuring that they have a safe home to go to. A team consisting of clinical staff, a social worker and law enforcement officials work hard to ensure the safety of the child,” Van As said.