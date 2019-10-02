‘Red zone’ areas hinder emergency medical services work in Cape Town









The chairperson of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they were perturbed by the attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the area. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Working in the red zone areas is regarded as the crucial role of the emergency medical services (EMS) in providing access to care in difficult situations. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited Tygerberg Hospital emergency services call centre, as part of their improvement plan to be announced by the department. The plan included improving the response to priority one emergency calls in the metro. On her visit, Mbombo said she noticed that in the last four years, “there has been a significant drop in the performance of EMS”. Mbombo said in 2016 EMS reached about 61.7% of all urban priority one cases, and said they were reached with in 15 minutes. “In 2018/19 the number dropped to 46.8%,” Mbombo said.

She said there were numerous reasons for that drop, such as the attacks of EMS crews and the increased violence in communities.

“The consequences are felt by EMS staff, who have reported increasing levels of post-traumatic stress disorder, and also by patients who had to wait long hours for EMS in red-zone areas”.

She said it was exactly in the red zone areas where the need for EMS was the highest, “the poor response time is most severe felt by the most vulnerable, such as pregnant women or a pensioner with heart attack”.

“EMS call centre staff are first contact, on the phone, of people who need a health service and often deal with communities in desperation for an ambulance,” she said.

Mbombo said her department identified five key areas that would be an all encompassing community approach.

“This will be mitigation of social determination through a whole of society approach, service redesign, leadership and governance, people management and corporate support strategy. When an area is too unsafe for staff due to a history of EMS attacks, it is deemed a red zone. EMS crews must then wait for a police escort before entering the area,” the MEC said.

Mbombo was accompanied by ward 30 councillor, Charles Esau, who was there to question the department on ambulance delays as raised by communities.

Last month, two paramedics of the Western Cape Government Health’s Emergency Medical Services were attacked and robbed at gunpoint and their belongings were stolen while responding to a call in Nyanga.

As a result of that attack, the provincial health department declared New Crossroads and Philippi red zones for the day.

