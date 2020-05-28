Reduction in waste picked across the Cape Town

Cape Town - There has been a substantial decrease in the waste found across the city since the beginning of lockdown in comparison to last year. The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) workers collected 44.5 tons and 35.5 tons of waste in March and April this year respectively. According to CCID statistics, an average of 40 tons of waste was picked up during the two months this year, while an average of 72 tons was picked up on a monthly basis last year. CCID urban management assistant manager Kally Benito said although there was less waste in the CBD due to the lockdown, CCID was still busy, with a lot of essential workers on duty at stores such as supermarkets. This led to litter still being evident in certain areas and illegal dumping was also encountered, she said.

“Changing the behaviour of people who litter starts with education. Disposing of rubbish responsibly and creating positive action to encourage people to dispose of their litter and waste responsibly should be highlighted,” said Benito.

The CCID spent R30000 a day to clean the city last year, resulting in an annual spend of R11million. This is in addition to the standard removal of waste, which includes litter as well as organic matter such as leaves, twigs and soil.

Last year, the CCID also collected 1763kg of cigarette butts in the city. Cigarette-butt litter during lockdown had been minimal due to the limited amount of people working and entering the city centre during lockdown.

“As we slowly step into lower levels of lockdown, we will still need to ramp up our current levels of de-sanitising the streets to keep the public safe. Sanitising the CBD efficiently and effectively is important to reassure people, including business owners, employees, customers and residents who will return to work.”

The CCID is in the process of introducing a “sanitising team” which will concentrate on all areas of the city centre, including the sanitisation of benches, hand railings, pedestrian light buttons and public areas.

“We are so fortunate to have a committed group of front-line cleaning staff who have been active since lockdown began and who have worked tirelessly to keep up with our risk reduction strategies. The economy depends on us now,” said Benito.

