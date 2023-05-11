Cape Town - Forty years since the formation of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the question on how to revive the spirit of the organisation was posed and reflected on during a recent commemorative programme. Those who had been instrumental in its founding and operations as well as young activists gathered for the event at the Ashley Kriel Hall, Community House, Salt River, on Tuesday.

Panellists included activists such as Pregs Govender, Shirley Gunn, Allan Boesak, Marcus Solomon and Kevin Patel. The reflective commemorative dialogue was hosted by the Institute African Alternatives, Surplus Radical Books and supported by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation. The move towards the formation of an anti-apartheid organisation was spurred by public calls from Boesak for a united front of churches, civic associations, trade unions, student organisations and sports bodies.

On August 20, 1983, the UDF was launched at the Rocklands Community Hall, Cape Town. “When I think of the UDF, what strikes me most is how, despite so many efforts not just to kill off the UDF, like the ANC did early on and prior to it, to erase the UDF from the memories of our people in so many other ways, how the spirit of that movement had not only survived and endured, but is still so inspirational for so many people today,” Boesak said. “Looking at where we are, what we should have been, and could have been, and what we have become, ask the question about the UDF and how can we get, if not the organisation, that spirit back. It’s a cry not just for nostalgia, but for action and to help shape as we did 40 years ago, a totally new future for our country and people.”

The formation of the UDF was to oppose the introduction of the Tricameral Parliament giving parliamentary representation to coloured and Indian people, however still excluding the majority black population. Delegates from 565 organisations attended the launch, with 400 already affiliates on a regional level, notes SA History Online. In preparing for the event, Govender looked at research focused on the role of women at the time. “Women had been working at all levels of the Struggle against apartheid and in many instances, against patriarchy too.”