Refrain from destructive behaviour associated with Guy Fawkes Day

Cape Town - With Diwali celebrations expected today and Guy Fawkes tomorrow, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has called for restraint, responsibility and consideration from all quarters. Guy Fawkes has become synonymous with criminal activities.

Last year, numerous incidents were recorded of mobs running around with paint, sticks and shoe polish attempting to intimidate people, while the illegal discharge of fireworks was the order of the day. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said it had become increasingly evident that reckless individuals were using both “events” to utilise fireworks in an antisocial manner. She said this included ignoring restrictions and causing damage to property and terrifying communities and animals.

“Diwali is the Festival of Light and its beauty is inherent. “Loud bangs form no part of it. “Guy Fawkes has no relevance to South Africa and it is questioned why it is ‘celebrated’ at all.

“Anyone with an animal is requested to be responsible and to ensure the animal’s safety and comfort. “The hearing of animals is far more acute and sensitive than the hearing of a human. “If a dog can hear a grasshopper eat, imagine what a firework sounds like,” she said.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins said they anticipated and were already preparing to receive lost and stray pet(s), terrified by the effects of fireworks. “When lost pets are adequately identified, it makes the task of reuniting them with their owners that much easier. “We therefore appeal to pet owners to please identify their pet(s), preferably with a microchip or at least with a safe collar and tag,” he said.

Perrins said that residents living in areas where fireworks would be released must adopt guidelines to protect their animals. He said harming of pet(s) or animal with fireworks would result in prosecution. With last year’s record of 238 calls about the illegal discharge of fireworks, and 17 about the illegal sale of fireworks the City appealed to residents to refrain from the “destructive behaviour”.