Cape Town - A few refugee and asylum seekers shared their stories following the staged sit-in and occupation of the Cape Town offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Hundreds of refugees are demanding to be taken out of the country, and have been protesting since Monday. Some have also been sleeping outside of the offices.
Rose from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said: "We are here because we are not safe in South Africa. We need the UNCHR to get a solution for us. As you can see there is xenophobia, and we don't have jobs. Our children aren't safe going to school.
"My son, he was stabbed five times at school. There was someone who came to the school to kill my son, and he is 9-years-old. So I went to the police station, and went to complain about it, (but) they didn't do anything, they said they can't do anything. My child is traumatised, he told me, 'Mommy, I don't want to go to school anymore'. That is why I am here. We are very tired. We don't have jobs. They kill us every day. To be a refugee...We are also human beings. We also have our rights," she said.
"So we need the UNCHR to take us out of the country because we need a safe place. Our kids are not safe, we are not safe. How are we going to survive without jobs? If you are a foreigner you are limited. When you don't even have papers, people say that this job is for citizens, and I am a mother of three children. How do I survive without a job? I'm not safe. When my child goes to school, if he doesn't come back, I shake. We need help."