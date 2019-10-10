Refugee protest at UNCHR: 'We are very tired. We don't have jobs. They kill us every day'









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town - A few refugee and asylum seekers shared their stories following the staged sit-in and occupation of the Cape Town offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Hundreds of refugees are demanding to be taken out of the country, and have been protesting since Monday. Some have also been sleeping outside of the offices. Rose from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said: "We are here because we are not safe in South Africa. We need the UNCHR to get a solution for us. As you can see there is xenophobia, and we don't have jobs. Our children aren't safe going to school. "My son, he was stabbed five times at school. There was someone who came to the school to kill my son, and he is 9-years-old. So I went to the police station, and went to complain about it, (but) they didn't do anything, they said they can't do anything. My child is traumatised, he told me, 'Mommy, I don't want to go to school anymore'. That is why I am here. We are very tired. We don't have jobs. They kill us every day. To be a refugee...We are also human beings. We also have our rights," she said. "So we need the UNCHR to take us out of the country because we need a safe place. Our kids are not safe, we are not safe. How are we going to survive without jobs? If you are a foreigner you are limited. When you don't even have papers, people say that this job is for citizens, and I am a mother of three children. How do I survive without a job? I'm not safe. When my child goes to school, if he doesn't come back, I shake. We need help."

Julia from the DRC added: "My son is also abused at school. They always tell him, 'no matter whether you come to school or not, your future is nothing' because you don't have papers. No matter if you get matric or not, you can't get any job...Another thing is that many of us are widows because our husbands were killed. I am a mother of five children, where am I going to go with those children? I don't know where I can go. This country is very bitter.

"As foreigner where are we going to go? This UNHCR - they are our father, they are our mother, they are supposed to take care of us. That is why we are here. We are not going to move until the UNHCR say they are going to take us to another country. We don't want to be in South Africa anymore. This is very painful," Julia said.

Claude Kabangu, 42-year-old, from the DRC said: "We don't want to be here anymore. We came here and (South Africans) say that we are welcome but I've been here more than 12 years now and right now I have been unemployed for about 8 months. How can you expect people with five children at home to survive?"

UNHCR spokesperson Hélène Caux said: “We acknowledge the issues they (refugees) raised.

She said the UNHCR was working closely with the South African authorities to continue providing protection through the issuance of appropriate identity documentation, facilitating access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

Caux said South Africa was hosting almost 268 000 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia.

