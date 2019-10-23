According to the protest organisers, the number has swelled to 5000 since the beginning of the protest three weeks ago, with others coming from as far as the Eastern Cape and Durban.
This after hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers staged a sit-in and occupation of the UNHCR offices, demanding to be taken out of the country as they no longer felt safe.
The refugees are also accusing the UNHCR of failing to protect them against xenophobia, not helping them to get formal documentation and dragging their feet on resettlement in other countries.
Thilda Jack Yoppe, 35, a South African citizen married to a refugee, said the discrimination not only affected the refugees, but also South African citizens that were married to them.