One of their leaders, Sylvia Nahmana from Women and Child Concern, said they were still waiting for the update from UNHCR, which “we are hoping to get solution any time from now”.
Nahmana said she came from Burundi, and said it was a must that they take them out of “this” country: “It’s not negotiable. We do not want to stay. We want to go.”
Thousands of refugees were sleeping at the Waldorf Arcade where the Cape Town offices of the UNHCR are situated. They were accusing the organisation of failing to protect them from xenophobia.
In terms of relieving themselves, Nahmana said they organise themselves a place at the Green Market Square. “We are cleaning ourselves and we even buy toiletries for ourselves,” she said.