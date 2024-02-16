Refugees in the dark about accommodation ‘plans’, waiting for City to assist

Cape Town - More than a hundred refugees residing along Robert Sobukwe Road in Bellville say they are still waiting for the City to assist them with accommodation. The group, consisting of mostly women and children, were evicted from Paint City refugee camp in October 2023 after they resisted a militia-like faction that had taken charge of the camp.

The refugees have been sleeping in improvised tents constructed out of cardboard boxes and other materials they found in the vicinity for the last four months. They rely on handouts and any food they can find to get by during the day. Matthew Sabiti, a spokesperson for the refugees, said they met with City officials on January 29 to discuss alternative accommodation.

Matthew Sabiti, a spokesperson for the refugees that were evicted.Picture:Byron Lukas. “In the meeting, we were told they are going to take us back to the compound where we have been living before and they were going to put a fence of separation with all security measures inside,” he said. “They said they will supply another tent for us and open an entrance from Shoprite’s parking lot.” Sabiti said that after two weeks, they had heard nothing about their suggested relocation.

“We don’t know what’s happening. Our people are growing frustrated because they aren’t seeing anything yet,” he said. City spokesperson Jan Kruger said the City was exploring ways to resolve the unlawful occupation of the sidewalk and the road itself by segmenting the Paint City facility so that both groups would be separated with different access points. According to Kruger, the City, the Departments of Home Affairs, and Public Works were preparing to submit a joint eviction application to the High Court for those refugees still unlawfully occupying the DHA-run facilities at Paint City and Wingfield.

“These facilities served the purpose of DHA repatriation and reintegration processes following the unlawful occupation at Greenmarket Square and related relocation to these sites,” he said. The City is exploring ways to resolve the unlawful occupation of the sidewalk and the road itself by segmenting the City’s Paint City facility so that both groupings will be separated with different access points. Picture: Supplied More than a hundred refugees residing along Robert Sobukwe Road in Bellville claim that they are still waiting for the City of Cape Town to assist them with accommodation. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Sabiti said that finding food and water had been difficult due to the locals’ alleged dislike of foreigners in the area. “It is a big challenge. Our women walk around here asking for water. Even at the shelter, they told them not to give us water,” Sabiti said.