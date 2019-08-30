Handing convicted murderer Reghard Groenewald an effective 10 years in jail, the court found he might be rehabilitated. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Cape Town - Handing convicted murderer Reghard Groenewald an effective 10 years in jail, the court found he might be rehabilitated. In the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, Judge Derek Wille also handed him one year for stealing some of the dead woman's belongings. Groenewald was convicted of killing Hilary van Rooyen in her Durbanville home in May 2017.

Groenewald claims he hit her with a vase when she allegedly sexually assaulted him by pushing her breasts close to his chest and grabbing his buttocks and threatened to tell everyone he had tried to rape and assault her.

Wille said: “In my view the emotional state of the offender and his emotional immaturity are indeed weighty factors that carry sufficient gravitas for me to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and so attempt to make the sentence proportionate. The social worker described in her report that the offender had a very low level of emotional maturity.

“I find that remorse that is contended for in his favour, not to be true remorse. He may indeed have regret for his actions on that fateful day. This regret in my view is not true remorse. His subsequent actions after the murder of the deceased are not considered with a state of true remorse. This again points to a poor level of emotional intelligence.”

The judge added that Groenewald had become severely emotionally overwhelmed immediately before the attack and that emotional immaturity carried enough weight to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years.

[email protected]; [email protected]