A small group of people gathered at Firethorn Primary School in Soweto, Joburg to register on Saturday. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and Parliament have urged voters to ensure they are registered to vote in the 2019 general elections.

The bodies have urged new voters, anyone 16 years or older who has their barcoded or Smart ID, and existing voters who may have changed their address recently to check in at their local voting stations to ensure they are registered in the ward they should be voting in.

"Anyone with service delivery issues should use his/her vote to express their views. Our forebears fought for us to be able to vote for our government. Let us register to exercise this democratic right," said Lemias Mashile, chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs.

National and provincial elections will take place next year.

"Voting stations opened today at 8am for the final day of the weekend registration drive and address update campaign as part of early preparations for the national and provincial elections scheduled for 2019," the IEC said.

"Despite some continued isolated disruptions in a handful of areas, the Electoral Commission is pleased to report that most incidents which had affected registration operations yesterday had been resolved and almost all voting stations are operational today.

"The Electoral Commission would like to express its appreciation to community leaders, political leaders and traditional leaders as well as the community members themselves for their assistance and support in ensuring voter registration activities could continue in almost all areas today.

"The Electoral Commission would also like to express its thanks to the security agencies including the South African Police Service and various municipal police departments for their assistance in ensuring the safety and security of voters and our staff over the weekend.

"We urge all registered voters and all potential voters (South African citizens aged 16 years and older) to make the most of the opening of over 22 600 voting stations close to where they live to conveniently and easily update the voters’ roll.

"Voters visiting their voting station should take a copy of their bar-coded ID book, smart card ID or temporary ID certificate as identification. They will be assisted to complete a registration form providing their home address at which they ordinarily reside which will allow the Electoral Commission to place them in the correct voting district. Proof of residence is not required," the IEC said.

Voting stations will be open until 5pm on Sunday.

Registered voters wishing to check or revise their address can also do so online here.

For more information voters can call the IEC Contact Centre on 0800 11 8000.

[email protected]

Cape Argus