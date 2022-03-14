Registration now open for Western Cape pupils entering Grade 1 and Grade 8 in 2023

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department has announced that applications are now open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2023 school year. School applications for next year will be open from today until April 15 to give parents and guardians sufficient time to get their children registered.

For the 2022 school year, the WCED received more than 70 000 late applications so it has started the application process early to prevent late applications and having any unplaced learners for 2023. The DA’s education spokesperson in the legislature, Deidre Baartman ,said it was important to get children ready earlier. “I appeal to all parents and guardians to register their children for Grade 1 and 8 via the WCED’s website.

“All children in South Africa are dependent on their parents or guardians in order to be placed in schools.” The department has also implemented various measures to mitigate late applications. There have been 129 mobile classroom deliveries, 97 vacant classroom repairs to accommodate more than 4 000 learners and 11 Learner Transport Routes that will serve more than 6 000 learners, already approved for 2022 and beyond.

The details for applications and the location of the pop-up stands can be found on the WCED website here. [email protected] Cape Argus