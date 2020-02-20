The association’s general secretary Dave Long said laws were restrictive on independent power producers (IPPs) and until changes have been made to them, it was just talk.
In his State of the Nation Address last week, Ramaphosa said load shedding over the past few months had had a debilitating effect on the country and the economy.
“It has severely set back our efforts to rebuild the economy and to create jobs. Every time it occurs, it disrupts peoples’ lives, causing frustration, inconvenience, hardship. At its core, load shedding is the inevitable consequence of Eskom’s inability over many years, due to debt, lack of capacity and state capture, to service its power plants.
“As Eskom attempts to restore its operational capabilities, measures will be implemented to change energy generation in the country,” said Ramaphosa.