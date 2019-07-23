The Social Housing Regulator Authority (SHRA) has instituted an investigation into social housing giant Communicare. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The Social Housing Regulator Authority (SHRA) has instituted an investigation into social housing giant Communicare. SHRA was established in August 2010 by the minister of Human Settlements to capacitate, invest and regulate the social housing sector.

Florence Maleka, compliance and monitoring manager at SHRA, said they had embarked on an investigative process after residents in Communicare housing laid complaints.

This was to verify and satisfy itself with a number of issues emanating from Communicare residents’ grievances, according to Maleka.

“It will be sub-judice for the SHRA to issue any information which might jeopardise the case,” she said.

A group of tenants who are part of a body called the Foundation for Community Development (FCD) wrote a letter to SHRA relating to a number of issues, among them financial disbursements and a moratorium on the transfer of properties belonging to Communicare. They also requested SHRA to immediately suspend and withdraw the accreditation of Communicare and to institute charges against Communicare, its CEO and its board for their alleged unlawful conduct and practices.

“We would like SHRA to present us with their legal status in relation to Communicare and its subsidiaries,” FCD stated.

Communicare is expected to launch a rental social housing project in Bothasig and other market units will be available for rental in the southern suburbs in August.

“Relating to Bothasig and Drommerdaris Social Housing project under the application of Communicare/Mother City Housing Company, we request copies of the application(s); all appropriate requirements and reports; SHRA grants/financial disbursements and all the appropriate SHRA terms and conditions relating to these financial disbursements,” FCD said.

Communicare confirmed that it was aware of the investigation. “Some tenants approached a few government departments in 2018 with several complaints and suggested that Communicare be investigated.

“We don’t believe we have done anything wrong. This is an opportunity to clear our name,” said Communicare spokesperson Megan Lennert.

