Rejoice! Long Street Baths reopen after being closed for more than a year

Cape Town - After being closed for more than a year, the City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department has announced the reopening of the Long Street Baths

The historic pool, which dates back to 1908, was operational before the Covid-19 lockdown, but had to close after inclement weather ripped off roof sheets.

The closure was also used to enact further repairs and upgrades, said Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

He said that the repairs and maintenance that took place included:

Replacement of the rusted steel piping with new UPVC class 16 pipes from plant room to filters

Repair and service of steel filter tanks

Repair on heating units

Repair on 1.1Kw pumps for heating units

Repair to damaged roof

Replacement of filter media with new glass media

Electrical assessment

He said that while the pool is open, but there is still work that still needs to be completed including the replacement of electrical Distribution Board for heating units, and the completion of electrical work in accordance to assessment result.

“We spent more than R1.1 million on the work done so far as it required specialist knowledge and skills.

“Long Street is one of a few pools which operate all year and is well used by recreational and professional bathers, swimming clubs and various schools, and activities and programmes such as under water hockey and water aerobics take place,” said Badroodien.

“We are pleased that many of these activities can now resume with the observation of Covid-19 regulations.”

The facility has a number of staff on duty and this includes lifeguards who patrol and ensure the safety of everyone using the pool.

“The Long Street swimming pool has a long, proud and colourful heritage. It was once known as the slipper baths because residents from so many of the surrounding apartment complexes walked over to the facility in their slippers to have a shower. It is encouraging to know that it will once again be well used,” added Badroodien.

The pool will be open daily from 07:00 until 15:45. The pool will be open for women only on Tuesdays from 10:00 until 14:00.

Visitors are reminded that the following is not allowed at the pool:

Alcohol

Firearms

Animals

Use of soap

Glass containers

Balls or frisbee games

Underwater diving equipment

Inflatable mattresses and tubes

Playing of music

The preparation of food

Cape Argus